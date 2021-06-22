Board of Supervisors looks to get more vaccinations in high-risk populations

KERN COUNTY, Calif. (KERO) — The Kern County Board of Supervisors will discuss efforts to get more vaccinations in what are considered high-risk populations.

Public health is requesting supervisors approve a retroactive agreement with the state to provide up to $250,000 through next June.

The funding would be used for vaccinations, would cover the costs of transportation to the vaccination site at the fairgrounds, pop-up clinics, and canvassing efforts.

Supervisors will consider the request during Tuesday morning's meeting which starts at 9 a.m.