Boulder blocking eastbound lanes of Hwy 178 through Kern River Canyon

5:45 PM, Jan 19, 2018
boulder | kern river canyon | local news | kern county | highway 178
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
There is a large boulder blocking the eastbound lanes of Highway 178 through the Kern River Canyon. 

This is a breaking news story, please check back for updates. 

