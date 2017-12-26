Boys & Girls Clubs of Kern County welcome Laura Bush to Bakersfield

Fair
HI: -°
LO: 41°
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Former first lady, Laura Bush, will be visiting Bakersfield as she shows her support for the Boys & Girls Clubs of Kern County.
Bush will be in Bakersfield attending an event for the Boys & Girls Clubs of Kern County, which is on Feb. 27th starting at 5:15 p.m.
"An evening with Laura Bush" will be held at the Kern County Fairgrounds. A seated dinner will be served at the event.
Opportunities to sponsor the event are available. Prices for sponsor tables begin at $2,500 and go up to $50,000. For more information on the dinner, click here.
The California Highway Patrol has shut down all lanes of northbound traffic on Interstate 5 due to a stalled big rig.
More pregnant women seem to be using pot -- sometimes to ease the nausea of morning sickness or heightened anxiety -- and a new study…
The average price of gas in Bakersfield has fallen approximately 3.4 cents per gallon in the past week, according to GasBuddy's survey of 300…