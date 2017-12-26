Boys & Girls Clubs of Kern County welcome Laura Bush to Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Former first lady, Laura Bush, will be visiting Bakersfield as she shows her support for the Boys & Girls Clubs of Kern County.

Bush will be in Bakersfield attending an event for the Boys & Girls Clubs of Kern County, which is on Feb. 27th starting at 5:15 p.m.

"An evening with Laura Bush" will be held at the Kern County Fairgrounds. A seated dinner will be served at the event.

Opportunities to sponsor the event are available. Prices for sponsor tables begin at $2,500 and go up to $50,000. For more information on the dinner, click here.