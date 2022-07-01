BPD: Alcohol suspected in South Bakersfield crash

Watch Now
The Bakersfield Police Department said alcohol is suspected in an early Friday morning crash that left one man with life-threatening injuries and another with moderate injuries in South Bakersfield.
Posted at 6:41 AM, Jul 01, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-01 11:53:42-04

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Police Department said alcohol is suspected in an early Friday morning crash that left one man with life-threatening injuries and another with moderate injuries in South Bakersfield.

BPD said the crash was reported shortly before 3 a.m. at the intersection of South H Street and Belle Terrace.

One man suffered life-threatening injuries and another man suffered moderate injuries, said BPD. Both men were taken to a local hospital, said BPD.

Alcohol intoxication and speed appear to be factors in the crash, said BPD.

The crash is still under investigation.

Anyone with information regarding this crash should call BPD at 661-327-7111.

