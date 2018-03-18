BPD arrested 12 people Saturday night for driving under the influence

Three had previous DUI convictions

Johana Restrepo
7:10 AM, Mar 18, 2018
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The Bakersfield Police Department had extra officers on the roads Saturday night and 12 people now face DUI charges, three of which had previous DUI convictions.

Officers contacted 114 drivers during their DUI Saturation Patrol held throughout town on St. Patrick's Day from 6 p.m. to 4 a.m.

32 drivers were detained to evaluate their sobriety level.

