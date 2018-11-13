BPD asking for help finding man who allegedly took money from a water dispensing machine

Sydney Isenberg
2:02 PM, Nov 13, 2018
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - BPD is asking for the public's help in finding a man they say took money from a water dispensing machine in Northwest Bakersfield. 

On October 31, BPD says the suspect forced open a water dispensing machine in the 3500 block of Calloway Drive and removed money. As a result, the machine was damaged beyond repair. 

The suspect is described as a white adult male, 50-years-old, 5 ft. 9 inches, 200 lbs., with short brown/ gray hair. He was last seen wearing a gray and burgundy t-shirt and khaki shorts.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation, or the identity of the suspect is asked to call Detective Randy Petris at (661) 326-3554 or the Bakersfield Police Department at (661) 327-7111.

