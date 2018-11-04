BPD asking for help finding missing at-risk adult

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - UPDATE (10:45 p.m.): According to the Bakersfield Police Department, Cathcart was found unharmed just before 9 p.m. in the 600 block of N Street.

BPD is asking for the public's help in finding a missing at-risk adult.

Barbara Cathcart was last seen around 2 p.m. on November 3 in the 10 block of O Street in Central Bakersfield.

Cathcart is a 77-year-old black female, 5 ft. 5 inches tall, 100 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a green hooded sweatshirt and blue jeans.

Cathcart is deemed at-risk due to a mental disability.

If you see Cathcart, you are asked to call BPD at 661-327-7111.