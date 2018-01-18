Off-duty Bakersfield Police Officer arrested for DUI

Fog
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - UPDATE (Jan. 17 -- 10:03 p.m.) Officer Berumen is scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 23.
An off-duty Bakersfield Police officer is facing DUI charges after California Highway Patrol officers found him driving drunk in northwest Bakersfield early Tuesday morning.
BPD Officer Anthony Berumen was pulled over by CHP at a traffic enforcement stop on Fruitvale Avenue and Rosedale Highway on Dec. 19 around 1:30 a.m.
CHP officers determined Berumen was intoxicated and he was arrested for a DUI, BPD said.
Berumen was issued a misdemeanor citation and he was released to a BPD supervisor, according to CHP.
He was placed on a paid administrative leave. Berumen has been with the Bakersfield Police Department since July 2013.
