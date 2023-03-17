BPD: Deadly shooting in northeast Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. — A domestic violence situation has turned deadly after a person shot a man in front of a residence in northeast Bakersfield early Friday morning.

The Bakersfield Police Department responded to a shots fired call at 1:59 a.m. at the Auburn Heights apartment complex on Auburn Street.

Police found a dead man, who is believed to be in his late 20s or early 30s, towards the front of the apartment.

Sgt. Chance Koerner says "we do have some persons of interest that are currently cooperating and are detained."

He added that a weapon has been recovered, and that they are in the early stages of the investigation.

As we learn more information, we will continue to update this story.

If you or someone you know is in a domestic violence relationship call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233.