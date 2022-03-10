BPD: Driver in deadly DUI crash that caused gas leak arrested

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Police Department said a 29-year-old woman was arrested Thursday in a deadly DUI crash that also caused a gas line leak resulting in apartments to be evacuated in Southwest Bakersfield.

BPD said officers responded to reports of a crash shortly before 10 p.m. Wednesday in the 4400 block of White Lane.

BPD said a preliminary investigation found that the driver of an SUV was traveling east and made a turn north in front of oncoming traffic and hit a 2-door coupe car. BPD said the car went off the road and hit a gas line that caused a gas leak forcing 12 apartments in the area to be evacuated. The area was evacuated for more than an hour while Pacific Gas and Electric was working on turning off the gas and fixing the leak.

The driver of the car was declared dead at the scene, according to BPD. The driver of the SUV was taken to a hospital for minor injuries, according to BPD.

Kimberly Phommasouk, 29, was arrested on suspicion of gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated, felony driving under the influence resulting in death, and driving under the influence with blood alcohol concentration greater than .08%.

BPD said Phommasouk will be booked into Kern County Jail once she is medically cleared by the hospital.