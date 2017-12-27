BPD investigating bank robbery in Southwest Bakersfield

BPD investigating bank robbery at Citibank

1:25 PM, Dec 27, 2017
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Bakersfield police are on scene of a reported bank robbery at Citibank on California Avenue, just north of Stockdale Highway.

It happened just after 1 p.m. 

23ABC is on scene and will have more details as they become available.

