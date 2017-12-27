BPD investigating bank robbery in Southwest Bakersfield

Haze
HI: 61°
LO: 40°
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Bakersfield police are on scene of a reported bank robbery at Citibank on California Avenue, just north of Stockdale Highway.
It happened just after 1 p.m.
23ABC is on scene and will have more details as they become available.
Bakersfield police are on scene of a reported bank robbery at Citibank on California Avenue, just north of Stockdale Highway.
The CAHP Credit Union has established a memorial fund in honor of fallen California Highway Patrol Officer Andrew Camilleri.
The Kern County Fire Department responded to a mobile home fire in Wofford Heights early Wednesday morning.
The Sankofa Collaboration along with First and Always Melanin (FAAM) will be hosting their annual Kwanzaa celebration on Dec. 27th.