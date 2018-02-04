BPD investigating death in east Bakersfield, Hazmat teams present at scene

Bakersfield Police are investigating a death at a home in east Bakersfield.

Police got a call at 7:17 a.m. about two people not breathing at a residence in the 10 block of La Mesa Drive near Union Ave. When officers got on scene, they found a woman, a man and three juveniles inside. The woman was taken to the hospital and the man was pronounced dead at the scene. The three juveniles were not injured.

Hazmat teams were spotted at the scene, but Bakersfield Police are not releasing any further information. The investigation is ongoing, and the cause of death and identity of the man will be released by the Coroner's Office.

Anyone with information is asked to contact BPD at 661-327-7111.