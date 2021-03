BAKERSFIELD, Calif. — The Bakersfield Police Department is investigating a vandalism incident that occurred at Republican Congressman Kevin McCarthy's Office in West Bakersfield Monday night.

According to BPD, officers were dispatched to the McCarthy's office at 8:16 p.m. and found a broken window.

Someone who works at the office called to report the incident, according to BPD.

There is no suspect information at this time.