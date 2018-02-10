BPD looking for missing at-risk boy last seen in east Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Bakersfield Police is asking for the public's help in finding a missing boy who was last seen Friday night.

Deon Roy Jr. was last seen walking northbound in the 100 block of South King Street in east Bakersfield around 8 p.m.

Roy, 11, is described as black, 4'02", 110 pounds, brown hair, brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a black T-shirt, blue and white gym shorts and black and white high top Adidas shoes.

Roy is considered at-risk due to his age and health issues, police said.

Anyone with information about Roy's whereabouts is asked to call BPD at (661) 327-7111.