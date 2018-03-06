BPD looking for suspect who attempted burglary at Junk-Atique

The Bakersfield Police Department is looking for anyone who attempted to break into the Junk-Atique early Tuesday morning.

According to BPD, police were called to the Junk-Atique around 3 a.m. in the area of 21st and V streets.

Police say when they showed up, there was no visible damage and nothing was taken.

Police say they believe a person attempted to break in, but ran off after an alarm went off.

Police are looking at surveillance to get a better idea on the suspect.