BPD looking for two suspects wanted for fraud and possession of stolen property

Kelly Broderick
8:32 PM, Nov 8, 2018
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The Bakersfield Police Department is requesting assistance locating two suspects wanted for fraud and possession of stolen property.

According to police, on October 6, at approximately 12:26 p.m., two men entered the Target on 9100 Rosedale Highway where they used stolen credit cards to purchase several items.

The two suspects were last seen entering a white Toyota Tundra in the parking lot.

They are described as:

1. A Hispanic man in his 20s wearing a blue shirt and blue jeans with black boots and a Seattle Mariners cap.

2. A Hispanic man in his 20s with a heavy build and a goatee. He was wearing a black long sleeve shirt and blue jeans, black shoes and a black baseball cap and a gold chain necklace.

Anyone with information regarding the investigation is asked to call BPD at (661) 327-7111 or Officer Felipe Juarez at (661) 326-3846.

