BPD: Man killed in crash on Union, California avenues

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Police Department said a man was killed and another injured in a Friday morning crash on Union and California avenues.

BPD said the crash was reported just before 5 a.m. at the intersection of Union and East California avenues involving a car and a truck.

The man driving the car suffered moderate injuries and was taken to an area hospital, said BPD. The man driving the truck was taken to a hospital where he was declared dead, said BPD.

The crash is still under investigation and whether drugs or alcohol were factors are still be considered, said BPD.

Anyone with information regarding this crash should call BPD at 661-327-7111.