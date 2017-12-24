BPD on scene of a death investigation near 24th Street

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. -

The Bakersfield Police Department is on scene of a death investigation near the 1900 block of 24th Street.

According to Sgt. J Ramirez with BPD, they found an adult male behind one of the businesses in the area with injuries to his upper body.

The victim had obvious signs of trauma to his upper body.

Medical aid was called out, when they arrived they pronounced the adult male dead at the scene.

BPD would not disclose what type of trauma the man had suffered from.

It is unknown at this time the identity of the adult male, but more information will be released from the coroner's office.

Anyone with information is asked to call BPD at 327-7111.