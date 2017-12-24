BPD on scene of a death investigation near 24th Street

Cloudy
The Bakersfield Police Department is on scene of a death investigation near the 1900 block of 24th Street.
According to Sgt. J Ramirez with BPD, they found an adult male behind one of the businesses in the area with injuries to his upper body.
The victim had obvious signs of trauma to his upper body.
Medical aid was called out, when they arrived they pronounced the adult male dead at the scene.
BPD would not disclose what type of trauma the man had suffered from.
It is unknown at this time the identity of the adult male, but more information will be released from the coroner's office.
Anyone with information is asked to call BPD at 327-7111.
The 15th annual Holiday 5k Toy Run collected nearly 3,000 toys on Christmas Eve.
Governor Jerry Brown announced on Christmas Eve that he will issue 132 pardons for drug-related and other non-violent crimes.
Its Christmas Eve! Today we have some cloud cover but we will hit the lower 60's today with moderate air quality. Overnight tonight…