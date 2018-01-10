Cloudy
HI: -°
LO: 46°
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - (UPDATE 2:34 p.m.) The pedestrian that was hit, was an adult female. She was transported to a local hospital where she was pronounced deceased.
The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene and worked with the police during the investigation.
Neither alcohol, drugs or speed were a factor of the crash.
==================================
The Bakersfield Police Department is on the scene of a major injury crash involving a car and pedestrian between Union Avenue and Truxtun Frontage Avenue.
Union is currently closed between Truxtun and Eureka.
Flame Burger on Hageman Road took to Facebook Wednesday to let customers know they will be closing for good Sunday, January 14.
(UPDATE 2:34 p.m.) The pedestrian that was hit, was an adult female. She was transported to a local hospital where she was pronounced…
Officers were able to talk a woman off a bridge on Mt. Vernon and Highway 178 on Wednesday afternoon, Bakersfield police said.
The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for help to locate and identify a suspect wanted for a burglarizing Johnston Supply, that…