BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - (UPDATE 2:34 p.m.) The pedestrian that was hit, was an adult female. She was transported to a local hospital where she was pronounced deceased.

The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene and worked with the police during the investigation.

Neither alcohol, drugs or speed were a factor of the crash.

==================================

The Bakersfield Police Department is on the scene of a major injury crash involving a car and pedestrian between Union Avenue and Truxtun Frontage Avenue.

Union is currently closed between Truxtun and Eureka.