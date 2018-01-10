Crash on Union Avenue involving a car and pedestrian turns fatal

1:40 PM, Jan 10, 2018
43 mins ago
union ave | bakersfield | local news | bakersfield police department
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - (UPDATE 2:34 p.m.)  The pedestrian that was hit, was an adult female. She was transported to a local hospital where she was pronounced deceased.

The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene and worked with the police during the investigation.

Neither alcohol, drugs or speed were a factor of the crash.

==================================

The Bakersfield Police Department is on the scene of a major injury crash involving a car and pedestrian between Union Avenue and Truxtun Frontage Avenue.

Union is currently closed between Truxtun and Eureka.

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top

Local News