BPD, police chief reserve comment on Julian Hernandez verdict until after sentencing

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The Bakersfield Police Department and Police Chief Lyle Martin will be reserving comment on the verdict in the Julian Hernandez trial which involved the death of BPD Officer David Nelson, until after sentencing.

In a statement, Bakersfield Police Department and the Police Chief said that "after a consultation with the Kern County District Attorney's Office Chief Martin is reserving comment about the case until after sentencing."

The statement went on to say "as always, we remain committed to the principles of our criminal justice system, and would like to thank the jury for their service."