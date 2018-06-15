BPD searching for man, woman accused of robbing Target

5:40 PM, Jun 14, 2018

The Bakersfield Police Department is looking for two people accused of robbing the Target at the Valley Plaza Mall at knife-point. 

The Bakersfield Police Department is looking for a man and woman accused of robbing a Target back in April.

According to BPD, a man and woman robbed the Target on Ming Avenue at Valley Plaza on April 17. Police say the two used a knife to rob the retailer. 

The man is described as Hispanic, in his 20s, 6-feet tall, 180 pounds with a slim build with a beard and mustache. He was last seen wearing a black Raiders hat with a blue shirt and black pants.

The woman is described as Hispanic, 30-40-years-old, about 5-foot-5, 200 pounds with a heavy build and bright red hair. She was last seen wearing a black jacket, a light-colored blouse and blue jeans. She had tattoos across her upper chest and both arms. 

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call police at 326-3515 or 327-7111.

