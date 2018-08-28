BPD searching for suspects involved in lottery ticket theft in Southwest Bakersfield

Fair
HI: -°
LO: 67°
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Bakersfield Police are asking for help identifying and locating two suspects responsible for the theft of lottery tickets from July 9 at the Mejana Market.
The suspects are described as one adult black man in his twenties, at 6 feet tall weighing about 170 pounds and another adult black man in his twenties, at 5 feet 10 inches, weighing about 160 pounds.
According to police, the suspects fled the area in a black, older model vehicle.
Anyone with information regarding the investigation or the identity of the suspects is asked to call Officer Montgomery at 661-326-3871 or BPD at 661-327-7111.
In November 2017, it was announced that Bakersfield would be home to the fifth Bass Pro Shop in the state of California.
The Mission at Kern County volunteers and works said the best way to help a homeless person is to hand them a compassion card and encourage…
Bakersfield Police are asking for help identifying and locating two suspects responsible for the theft of lottery tickets from July 9 at the…