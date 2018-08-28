BPD searching for suspects involved in lottery ticket theft in Southwest Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Bakersfield Police are asking for help identifying and locating two suspects responsible for the theft of lottery tickets from July 9 at the Mejana Market.

The suspects are described as one adult black man in his twenties, at 6 feet tall weighing about 170 pounds and another adult black man in his twenties, at 5 feet 10 inches, weighing about 160 pounds.

According to police, the suspects fled the area in a black, older model vehicle.

Anyone with information regarding the investigation or the identity of the suspects is asked to call Officer Montgomery at 661-326-3871 or BPD at 661-327-7111.