Brookdale Senior Living to pay $3.25M to settle suits over care

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KERO) — California Attorney General Rob Bonta, alongside a coalition of district and city attorneys led by Kern County District Attorney Cynthia Zimmer, announced a $3.25 million settlement Friday with Tennessee-based Brookdale Senior Living, Inc., that the company misrepresented the quality of care by reporting false information among other allegations.

Other allegations include failing to notify and prepare residents for both transfers and discharges as well as over-reporting the number of hours that nurses provided care to residents. The false information was used to award star ratings to facilities.

“Skilled nursing facilities should always provide their residents with the highest standard of care. Instead, Brookdale put seniors and people with disabilities at risk, and misled prospective residents and their families about the quality of its California facilities,” said Attorney General Bonta. “My office is committed to protecting our most vulnerable communities. Today’s settlement will hold Brookdale accountable by making certain that its California locations are in full compliance with the law and provide truthful information for Californians to use when choosing a facility for themselves or their loved ones."

“Residents of skilled nursing facilities are among the most vulnerable members of our community,” said Kern County District Attorney Cynthia Zimmer. “This judgment will make our vulnerable seniors safer by bringing a monitor into Brookdale’s facilities, providing more funding for Kern County’s long-term care ombudsman program, and sending a message to other skilled nursing facility operators: if you put profits ahead of the safety of your vulnerable residents, you will be held accountable.”