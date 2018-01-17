Brothers, teen arrested in connection to shooting death of 17-year-old Abraham Rubio

4:34 PM, Aug 7, 2017
2 hours ago

Abraham Rubio is seen in this photo provided by family. On Monday, the Kern County Sheriff's Office said three people have been arrested in connection with Rubio's shooting death on July 21. 

UPDATE (Jan. 16 -- 5:50 p.m.) Giovanni Jasso, Juan Montano and Jose Montano will not face the death penalty.

Three people are behind bars in connection with the shooting death of a 17-year-old in Lamont in July.

On Monday, the Kern County Sheriff's Office confirmed brothers Juan Montano and Jose Montano were arrested on Saturday following an investigation into the death of Abraham Rubio on July 21. 

The day before, 19-year-old Giovanni Jasso was also arrested in connection with the shooting. 

All face first-degree murder charges. 

They're set to be in court on Tuesday. 

