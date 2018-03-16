Brunch tickets added for "Saved by the Bell" inspired pop-up diner in Los Angeles

Natalie Tarangioli
9:03 AM, Mar 16, 2018

(Photo: Saved by the Max Facebook)

LOS ANGELES, Calif. - Weekend brunch reservation tickets go on sale Friday for a "Saved by the Bell" inspired pop-up diner in Los Angeles.

Dinner reservations for "Saved by the Max" sold out quickly so a weekend brunch was added.

Ticket reservations will go on sale on their website on March 16 at noon. 

The pop-up diner opens May 1 and is located at 7100 Santa Monica Boulevard in West Hollywood. 

