Brunch tickets added for "Saved by the Bell" inspired pop-up diner in Los Angeles

(Photo: Saved by the Max Facebook)
LOS ANGELES, Calif. - Weekend brunch reservation tickets go on sale Friday for a "Saved by the Bell" inspired pop-up diner in Los Angeles.
Dinner reservations for "Saved by the Max" sold out quickly so a weekend brunch was added.
Ticket reservations will go on sale on their website on March 16 at noon.
The pop-up diner opens May 1 and is located at 7100 Santa Monica Boulevard in West Hollywood.
