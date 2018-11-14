DEVORE, SAN BERNARDINO (KABC) -- -

A brush fire erupted near the 15 Freeway in the Devore area late Tuesday.



The blaze, dubbed the Sierra Fire, was reported shortly after 9 p.m. near Sierra and Riverside avenues, according to the San Bernardino County Fire Department.





Flames were burning medium-to-heavy fuel with a rapid rate of spread, fire officials said. Within minutes, the growing inferno grew from about 3 acres to 20 acres.



The fire was reportedly moving east along Riverside Avenue, where some backyards appeared to be on fire after one flame jumped the street.



A number of power lines also appeared to catch fire as the wind-driven blaze continued to quickly move through the neighborhood.



Meantime, nearby residents were spotted packing their vehicles, though no official evacuation orders were immediately in place.



Several fire trucks were spotted responding to the blaze as strong wind gusts appeared to move most of the blaze away from homes were immediately in place.

This story is courtesy of ABC7