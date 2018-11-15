Brush fire on the Grapevine stops traffic, roads have since cleared up

Kelly Broderick
4:12 PM, Nov 14, 2018
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - A fire on the Grapevine broke out earlier today and temporarily impeded traffic.

At this time the roads have opened back up and traffic has cleared.

 

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top

Local News