Brushfire ignites in Bodfish

(KERO) — Another concern with the drought is wildfires. The dry conditions provide plenty of fuel if flames were to spark.

Friday a small fire broke out near Lake Isabella, an area already on alert since 2016 when the Erskine fire devastated that community.

23ABC viewers of the fire in Bodfish sent videos in.

One viewer, Aaron Mead told 23ABC the fire was around 20 acres.

But we have not been able to confirm any information with fire officials just yet.

So far, there have been no reports of any damage or injuries.