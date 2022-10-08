Buena Vista Museum hosting all-day Paleo Workshop

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Buena Vista Museum of Natural History & Science on Chester Avenue in downtown Bakersfield will be conducting a Paleo Workshop on Saturday, October 15th.

The day long event will run from 9:00 am until 3:00 pm. Museum Docent Mark Hodson and his guests will be giving five hours of hands-on advanced training in paleontology processes and techniques, as well as giving guided presentations on the subject.

Paleontology is the study of ancient animals and plants. It differs from archaeology in that archaeology focuses on things that ancient humans created, like tools and clothing. Paleontology is concerned with animal and plant life in the ancient world, like dinosaurs and the 40-foot megalodon sharks that used to live in the Central Valley approximately 15 million years ago when this area was still the bed of a shallow sea.

People who have an interest and would like to know more about paleontology, how the things paleontologists find are identified, and how paleontology is done both in the field and in the lab, as well as learn about how ancient items are restored and preserved, are invited to attend.

Space at the Paleo Workshop is limited and reservations are required. The cost to attend is $50 to the general public and $35 for museum members. There will be a one-hour break for lunch.

For a listing of future events at the museum, please visit their website.