Bullet shoots through Fresno man's ceiling, lands near him on New Year's Eve

FRESNO, Calif. - As many people were probably sipping champagne and toasting to a new year, a man in Fresno had a bullet shoot through his ceiling and land near him.

The man said he was sitting on his couch watching television when he heard loud celebrations of gunfire.

He said a .40 caliber bullet fell from his ceiling.

Fresno Police say that the New Year holiday always generates dozens of reports of gunfire. However, this year the precision of the Shotspotter, the technology coming to Bakersfield, kept the officers backlogged.