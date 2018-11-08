Bus tour promoting healthcare open-enrollment tour coming to Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Covered California is bringing their healthcare open-enrollment bus tour to Bakersfield.

The group aims to help visitors sign up for healthcare coverage during the open-enrollment period. According to the group, an estimated 1.1 million Californians are eligible to enroll in Covered California.

Covered California says that in 2017, over 67,000 people were uninsured in Bakersfield.

The bus tour will be stopping in Bakersfield on November 15 at 9:30 a.m. at the Mill Creek Bridge at Central Park located at 606 21st Street in Central Bakersfield.