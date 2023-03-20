Calgary Tract evacuation order downgraded to a warning

(KERO) — The Calgary Tract evacuation order has been downgraded to just a warning.

The previous order in the Cane Peak Court area was issued due to the potential for a landslide caused by recent rains and flooding. It involved "residences that are North and South of Bruton Way, including homes on Cane Peak Court and Homestead Court, East to Split Mountain Way, and homes on Anchorage Way East to Earl Pascoe Road."

Even though the order has been downgraded to a warning, the Kern County Fire Department says residents in those areas should be ready to evacuate if it becomes necessary. The KCSF recommends that those with pets or livestock, or those that may require additional time to evacuate, should leave now.

An evacuation center is open at Kern Valley High School, 3340 Erskine Creek Rd, Lake Isabella Ca 93240. Animal Services is providing emergency sheltering for companion animals.

If you have any physical limitations and require assistance related to this notification, please call the Aging and Adult Services hotline at 1-855-264-6565 before 6:00pm.

If you have an emergency, call 9-1-1. If you have any questions about the content of this message, please contact Kern County Information and Referral Services at 2-1-1.

For the latest information, sign up for ReadyKern.