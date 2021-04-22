SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California 911 dispatchers honor Salas as “Legislator of the Year”

This award was announced at CALNENA’s conference, which was held virtually, and was dedicated to Assemblymember Salas for his work authoring Assembly Bill 1945 last year, which recognized the heroic work of public safety dispatchers by reclassifying them as first responders.

It is a great honor to be awarded Legislator of the Year by our brave emergency dispatchers whose tireless work keeps our families safe. I want to thank CALNENA and all of our California dispatchers who have continued to work throughout the pandemic. I will continue advocating on behalf of our dispatch community who are truly the first responders to a crisis and the voices we can count on 24 hours a day to answer our calls for help. Assemblymember Salas

The passage of AB 1945 last year marked a historic victory for California dispatchers by reclassifying public safety dispatchers and telecommunicators as first responders. AB 1945, which was passed with bipartisan support, corrected the misclassification of the Federal government, which describes dispatchers as an “administrative” or “clerical” occupation and does not accurately describe the work of the dispatch community who undergo extensive training and whose work can mean the difference between life and death.