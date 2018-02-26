California City authorities make 43rd illegal marijuana grow bust

Johana Restrepo
9:55 AM, Feb 26, 2018
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - California City Police are continuing their fight against those who pose as renters and convert homes into illegal marijuana grows in Cal City.

This morning police made their 43rd bust at around 7:30.

Some of their findings include homes with hundreds of marijuana plants and thousands of dollars worth of damage.

Many homes have illegal connections to nearby power poles and have led to local power outages because the stolen power sometimes puts a strain electric systems.

 

