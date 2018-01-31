California City Police investigates the stabbing of two females; one was fatal

9:51 PM, Jan 30, 2018
California City Police is investigating two separate stabbings that took place on Sunday.

At around 3:45 p.m. officers responded to a call of a female victim in her early 20's who had been stabbed in the area of Poppy Boulevard and Baron Avenue. The victim was transported to a local hospital and passed away.

Police are investigating this as a homicide. The suspect vehicle was believed to be a black SUV.

At 2 p.m. on 83rd Street police also assisted another female victim of a stabbing.

No known connections between the two stabbings have been found.

