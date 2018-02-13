California City Police: Search warrants uncover 40th illegal marijuana grow

Fair
HI: -°
LO: 41°
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The California City Police Department served two search warrants Monday for illegal marijuana grows inside homes.
Officials said the two discovered today bring their total number to 40 illegal pot grows found over the last few months.
Police searched a home in the 9800 block of Karen Avenue. Officials said there was major damage from the grow.
They also served a search warrant in the 7000 block of Fernwood.
No arrests were made today, but a total of 19 arrests have been made over the past eight weeks from similar marijuana grow operations that were uncovered.
The California City Police Department served two search warrants Monday for illegal marijuana grows inside homes.
Inga Barks, a former KNZR radio talk-show host, is now a part of Kern Cast, a new platform for talk show hosts in Kern County.
Bakersfield Congressman and House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy announced Monday his a staff mobile office will be visiting Oildale.
Taft Police arrested a man Saturday for assault with a deadly weapon after police said he chased a woman down a sidewalk with a large knife.