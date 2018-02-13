California City Police: Search warrants uncover 40th illegal marijuana grow

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The California City Police Department served two search warrants Monday for illegal marijuana grows inside homes.

Officials said the two discovered today bring their total number to 40 illegal pot grows found over the last few months.

Police searched a home in the 9800 block of Karen Avenue. Officials said there was major damage from the grow.

They also served a search warrant in the 7000 block of Fernwood.

No arrests were made today, but a total of 19 arrests have been made over the past eight weeks from similar marijuana grow operations that were uncovered.