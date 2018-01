The California City Police Department is asking the communities help to locate an elderly woman.

The 79-year-old female walked away from her home late Sunday night. She was last seen in the Isabella and Walpole area.



The female is described as an adult Asian, last seen wearing a green or black jacket, 4 foot 10 inches in height, weighs around 95 pounds, and 79-years-old.



Anyone who may have information is asked to call California City Police.

