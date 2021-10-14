California counties need to submit finalized recall vote counts by Friday

(KERO) — Counties across California have less than 24 hours to submit their finalized vote counts from the recall election.

Last month Californians cast their ballots to decide whether Gov. Gavin Newsom would keep his job.

They have until Oct. 15th to send everything to the Secretary of State who will then finalize the vote totals.

At the time Gov. Newsom was projected to have beaten the recall and will finish out his term.

Taking a look now at the current numbers from the Kern County Elections Office, 62% of Kern County residents voted to recall Newsom, while just under 38% wanted him to stay in office.

If Newsom had been recalled, Republican Larry elder had the most votes in the county with over 68 percent of the vote.

Now according to the Secretary of State's website the final tally will be certified by Oct. 22nd.