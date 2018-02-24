California Dept. of Education recognizes Fruitvale Junior High School as 2017-18 Schools to watch

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Fruitvale Junior High School is one of 70 schools across the country earning the prestigious designation of Schools to Watch - Taking Center Stage.

Dr. Irvin Howard, Co-Director for the California Schools to Watch Program presented the Wildcats with a banner this morning in recognition of their hard work. Fruitvale was awarded the honor after an extensive application process.

Schools To Watch Criteria includes:

1. Academic Excellence -- Fruitvale students earn the highest state test scores in Kern County.

2. Developmental Reponsiveness -- The Junior High offers 17 diverse elective courses. Students have the opportunity to try four electives while FJH.

3. Social Equity -- FJH has a strong culture of respect. Student Council President Logan Abbott said, "There's a special connection that teachers have with the student, it's not like we are students, it's like we are family."

4. Organizational Structures and Processes -- Fruitvale utilizes a strategic master calender that optimizes instructional time for specialized courses for special education and accelerated needs.

Fruitvale principal Leslie Garrison said, "The staff truly has a spirit of collaboration, and to see them recognized in such an elite group is exciting."

Next week Fruitvale will be recognized at the California Middle School Alliance luncheon in Sacramento and will also receive an award in D.C. at the national luncheon in June.