California High Speed Rail construction road closure coming to Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KERO) — The California High-Speed Rail Authority has announced a two-week road closure upcoming near Fresno.

Richert Avenue will be closed between Swift Avenue and Golden State Boulevard in Fresno for survey work. The work is scheduled for 14 days between Monday, October 3rd and Monday, October 17th.

These will be daytime closures, with Richert Avenue closed from 9:00 am to 4:00 pm each day. Signage will be in place to direct traffic through the area.

The California High-Speed Rail Authority would like to remind drivers that construction schedules are subject to change based on conditions. The public is asked to drive carefully and be extra cautious while traveling through construction areas.

For up-to-the-minute information about road closures related to high-speed rail construction, visit the California High-Speed Rail Authority’s website.