California Highway Patrol investigating a deadly vehicle versus pedestrian crash in Rosamond

California Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly vehicle versus pedestrian crash in Rosamond.

According to the CHP dispatchers website, it happened around 8:15 p.m. Friday.

Officials responded to the scene where a pedestrian was reportedly down in the roadway.

Initial reports are that a vehicle stopped with its hazard lights on, however when the Kern County Fire Department got on scene, the vehicle was no longer there.

The coroner was called out around 8:40 p.m.