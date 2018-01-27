California Highway Patrol investigating a deadly vehicle versus pedestrian crash in Rosamond

Fair
California Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly vehicle versus pedestrian crash in Rosamond.
According to the CHP dispatchers website, it happened around 8:15 p.m. Friday.
Officials responded to the scene where a pedestrian was reportedly down in the roadway.
Initial reports are that a vehicle stopped with its hazard lights on, however when the Kern County Fire Department got on scene, the vehicle was no longer there.
The coroner was called out around 8:40 p.m.
Bakersfield Police are investigating a homicide in east Bakersfield around 6:20 Friday night.
Bakersfield Police said a vehicle versus a motorcycle crash in southwest Bakersfield has turned deadly.
With tax season in full swing the community gathered to celebrate earned income tax awareness day on Friday, Jan. 26th.