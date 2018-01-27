California Highway Patrol investigating a deadly vehicle versus pedestrian crash in Rosamond

Jessica Harrington
8:58 PM, Jan 26, 2018
California Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly vehicle versus pedestrian crash in Rosamond. 

According to the CHP dispatchers website, it happened around 8:15 p.m. Friday. 

Officials responded to the scene where a pedestrian was reportedly down in the roadway. 

Initial reports are that a vehicle stopped with its hazard lights on, however when the Kern County Fire Department got on scene, the vehicle was no longer there. 

The coroner was called out around 8:40 p.m. 

