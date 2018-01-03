California Highway Patrol investigating deadly crash in Buttonwillow

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - California Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash last week in Buttonwillow that killed a man from Sacramento.

On Dec. 30 around 1 a.m., CHP officers responded to reports of a single car crash on southbound Interstate 5 south of 7th Standard Road.

Officials determined the driver of the 1996 GMC was traveling at approximately 70 miles per hour in an unincorporated part of Kern County when a tire suffered tread separation and rapid air loss.

For an unknown reason, the driver, who has been identified as German Herrera of Sacramento, made an abrupt steering movement to the left. CHP said the unsafe movement caused the GMC to leave the main portion of the roadway and caused Herrera to lose control of the car, into the center median and overturn.

Three passengers who were not wearing seatbelts were ejected from the car, according to CHP. There were six total people in the car, including a juvenile and two infants. All passengers were from Sacramento.

A 19-year-old man who was ejected was airlifted to Kern Medical. He died from his injuries the following day. His identity has not yet been released.

Alcohol does not appear to be a factor in the collision, CHP said.