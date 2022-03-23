California Highway Patrol investigating freeway shooting in Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The California Highway Patrol is investigating a possible freeway shooting in Bakersfield.

According to the CHP, the incident involved a "car to car shooting" in the westbound lanes of Highway 178. No injuries were reported. One vehicle fled the scene and at this time no arrests have been made.

As part of the investigation, the westbound lanes of Highway 178 from Fairfax Road and Oswell Street are closed.

No suspect information is available at this time.

This is a developing story. More information as it becomes available.