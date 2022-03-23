Watch
California Highway Patrol investigating freeway shooting in Bakersfield

Westbound Highway 178 is closed
23ABC
Posted at 11:49 AM, Mar 23, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-23 15:13:30-04

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The California Highway Patrol is investigating a possible freeway shooting in Bakersfield.

According to the CHP, the incident involved a "car to car shooting" in the westbound lanes of Highway 178. No injuries were reported. One vehicle fled the scene and at this time no arrests have been made.

Highway Shooting

As part of the investigation, the westbound lanes of Highway 178 from Fairfax Road and Oswell Street are closed.

No suspect information is available at this time.

This is a developing story. More information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
