California leads the nation in high gas prices

(KERO) — Gas prices in California continue to break record after record. The state's trend of leading the nation in high prices has been consistent since May 11th.

According to Triple-A, the national average for a gallon of gas hit a record $4.82 this week. But in California, it's over $6.37 per gallon.

Greg Upton is a researcher at Louisiana State University's Center for Energy studying the impact of skyrocketing gas prices. He says there may be good news coming to drivers but it won't be soon.

"So the relatively good news right now is markets are in what we call 'backwardation.' So that's a fancy term that means prices are anticipated to go down in the future."

Upton says the national average could fall to the mid-three-dollar range by next March.

There are some local gas stations that won't hit your wallet too deep. According to Gas Buddy the Fastrip in Wasco off Paso Robles Highway and the Fastrip in Bakersfield off Bernard Street Are both at $5.71 for regular fuel. The Rozi's liquor store in Delano is around $5.73 for regular. And the Gas for Less off Bear Mountain Boulevard is still sitting at $5.77.