California Police Department response may be delayed due to maintenance

CALIFORNIA CITY, Calif. (KERO) — The California Police Department is undergoing "routine maintenance" to improve its infrastructure and as a result response times may be affected.

The maintenance is scheduled to take place on Wednesday at midnight through 10 a.m.

"If you need police services during these hours, please be aware that your call might not be received, and you are encouraged to call this alternate number, (661) 528-9090 so that your call can be answered, and an officer dispatched to your location," said the department in a statement released Tuesday.

In case of emergency, you are still encouraged to call 9-1-1.

"We thank you for your patience during this time, and we want to assure you that although the phone lines may be affected, police services will not, and California City Police Officers will be readily available as is our standard operating procedure," continued the statement.