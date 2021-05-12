California Senate unanimously passes bill to make cocktails to-go permanent

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The California Senate unanimously passed SB 389, a bill to permanently allow cocktails to-go which would increase consumer convenience and support hospitality businesses devastated by COVID-19.

Cocktails to-go has proved to be a vital economic lifeline for hospitality businesses across the U.S. and in California, said Adam Smith, Distilled Spirits Council of the United States Vice President of State Government Relations. Now, Californians are one step closer to enjoying cocktails to-go on a permanent basis which would provide stability for the state’s hospitality businesses that have been devastated by COVID-19. Cocktails to-go will also increase convenience for adult consumers looking for alternative ways to safely enjoy their favorite cocktails at home. We encourage the California House to act quickly in passing this consumer- and business-friendly measure.

More than 30 states began allowing restaurants and bars sell cocktails to-go as a COVID economic relief measure.