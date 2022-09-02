Watch Now
Caltrans announces overnight closures of State Route 46 near Lost Hills

Todd
Posted at 3:24 PM, Sep 02, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-02 18:24:35-04

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The California Department of Transportation is announcing road closures.

Caltrans says there will be full overnight construction closures of State Route 46 near Lost Hills beginning on the night of Tuesday, September 6, 2022.

From September 6th through the 16th, State Route 46 will undergo night-time full closures between Lost Hills Road and Brown Material Road, from 9:00 pm to 4:00 am. Traffic will be directed to use Lost Hills Road, Lerdo Highway, and State Route 33 to navigate around the closure.

Caltrans reminds drivers to stay alert and attentive while driving, to watch out for road workers, and to slow down and be work zone alert when driving through road construction.

