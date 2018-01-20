Campout Against Cancer kick-off celebration happening Saturday

12:49 PM, Jan 20, 2018

Campout Against Cancer is holding their kick-off event on Jan. 20. The actual campout is in April.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Campout Against Cancer is having their kick-off celebration on Saturday.

The actual campout isn't until April, but on Jan. 20 teams will gather to learn more about how the event benefits Kern County and how they can raise money for the fight against cancer in the area.

The celebration starts at 10 a.m. at the Bakersfield Association of Realtors located at 2300 Bahamas Drive. This is open to the public.

Local News