Campout Against Cancer scheduled to begin this Friday

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Campout Against Cancer is this weekend starting Friday going into Saturday at Kaiser Permanente Sports Village.

This event honors survivors, remembers loved ones and raises money for local causes every year here in Kern County.

100 percent of the money raised helps fill financial burdens for cancer patients during treatments.

You can become a sponsor or join a team to be a part of the games. There will also be competitions and fundraisers.