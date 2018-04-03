Campout Against Cancer scheduled to begin this Friday

Partly Cloudy
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Campout Against Cancer is this weekend starting Friday going into Saturday at Kaiser Permanente Sports Village.
This event honors survivors, remembers loved ones and raises money for local causes every year here in Kern County.
100 percent of the money raised helps fill financial burdens for cancer patients during treatments.
You can become a sponsor or join a team to be a part of the games. There will also be competitions and fundraisers.
Local staple Jerry's Pizza & Pub in downtown Bakersfield has been sold after more than 25 years under the same owner.
Women looking to pick up designer clothes at bargain prices will have their chance at the Dress for Success sale that kicks off on Tuesday.
UPDATE (April 3): John Giumarra III has been sentenced to 90 days that can be served through the Kern County Sheriff's work-release program.
You can now help local developmentally disabled children and adults with just the click of a mouse.