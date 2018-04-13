Candidate for 4th district Kern County Supervisor seat withdraws name

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Joe Aguirre, a Delano councilman announced via email just before 3 p.m. Thursday he would be withdrawing his name for candidacy of the 4th District Kern County Supervisor seat.

A press conference was scheduled for Thursday, April 12th at 4 p.m. to announce his candidacy, however that was also canceled, according to Aguirre.

Aguirre said running at this time was not in his best interest.

In 2016, Kern County Supervisor Mick Gleason endorsed Aguirre for the Delano City Council.

Aguirre said he and Gleason are great friends and he had nothing to do with him withdrawing from the race.